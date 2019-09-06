Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans To “Save The Planet”
Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News:
A Swedish behavioral scientist has suggested that it may be necessary to turn to cannibalism and start eating humans in order to save the planet.
Appearing on Swedish television to talk about an event based around the “food of the future,” Magnus Söderlund said he would be holding seminars on the necessity of consuming human flesh in order to stop climate change.
Environmentalists blame the meat and farming industry for a large part of what they claim is the warming of the earth.
According to Söderlund, a potential fix would be the Soylent Green-solution of eating dead bodies instead.
He told the host of the show that one of the biggest obstacles to the proposal would be the taboo nature of corpses and the fact that many would see it as defiling the deceased.
Söderlund also acknowledged that people are “slightly conservative” when it comes to eating things they are not accustomed to, such as cadavers.
The discussion took place accompanied by a graphic of human hands on the end of forks. Lovely.
Another proposal to save the earth which has been promoted by numerous mass media outlets and environmentalists is only somewhat less disgusting – eating bugs.
No doubt Greta Thunberg and Prince Harry will be first in line for when cockroaches and human flesh is being dished out at the next international climate summit.
I happen to believe this is what it’ll come to before all life has gone extinct on the planet. And total extinction of all life now on planet earth is a certainty due to our greed and self-imposed ignorance. I see over 40 warming / feedback cycles have now been established, at minimum, due to global warming. Each of these cycles is accelerating the heating of the other 39 or so, so all are heating faster daily and creating even more heating feedback cycles. At this point, only a few cataclysmic events will be enough to send the final tailspin… Read more »
Little problem Magnus. What shall we do with the living. With the dead out of the picture, how many more dead will we need to keep living. How many do we need to kill to live.
Wonder if he know margaret sanger in a past life.