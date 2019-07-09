The Duran
Swamp scrubs all Democrat ties to Epstein (Video)
Swamp scrubs all Democrat ties to Epstein (Video)

July 9, 2019
  • The Duran Quick Take: Episode 232.
Via Zerohedge

In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s weekend arrest, an observant Twitter user noticed that someone has edited the billionaire pedophile’s Wikipedia page to remove all mention of Democrats who have flown on the “Lolita Express” – the nickname given to his private Boeing 727 jet which was reportedly outfitted with a bed.

On Sunday, the sentence “Epstein flrew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times” (a charge Clinton denied on Monday, claiming it was only four times).

A reference to having ‘attended parties’ with Donald Trump was left untouched.

And as Steve Straub of the Federalist Papers points out, “This comes after Christine Pelosi, Daughter of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and a top official with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), sounded the alarm over the weekend arrest of Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges. Pelosi speculated that “some of our faves may be indicted in the wake of Epstein’s arrest, the Daily Mail reports.”

Epstein was hauled into court Monday after his Saturday arrest, where prosecutors revealed that they found nude photos of underage girls during a raid on his Manhattan home. He has pleaded not guilty, while his attorneys have argued that Epstein has immunity under a 2008 plea agreement in which he admitted to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, serving just 13 months in a Florida state prison after cutting a sweetheart deal with current labor secretary, and then US Attorney, Alex Acosta.

In court on Monday, attorneys for the billionaire argued that the case was “essentially a do-over” on “ancient stuff.”

According to various reports the Miami Herald – which police used in their investigation, Epstein has victimized around 60 girls between his residences in Florida and New York. His next court appearance is Thursday.

Gary Giuffré
It seems doubtful that, even now, anything will happen to Epstein that is proportional to his crimes. Trump’s relationship with Epstein was just too cozy for there not to be enough dirt on the president that would explain his paralysis as soon as he was sworn into office, if not before. The worst that could happen is for things to continue as before, while the country slides steadily and inexorably toward WW3 – and total destruction, along the same path as all failed empires in the past. This time around, the question is, who among us will survive?

July 9, 2019 21:55
It’s absolutely true. I’ve noticed it myself when googling various, sensitive topics pertaining to Trump and the Democrats.
They are prioritizing any and all negative coverage of Trump, while burying all the negative stories about the Democrats.

July 9, 2019 22:08
The Duran

