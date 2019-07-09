Swamp scrubs all Democrat ties to Epstein (Video)

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Zerohedge…

In the wake of Jeffrey Epstein’s weekend arrest, an observant Twitter user noticed that someone has edited the billionaire pedophile’s Wikipedia page to remove all mention of Democrats who have flown on the “Lolita Express” – the nickname given to his private Boeing 727 jet which was reportedly outfitted with a bed.

On Sunday, the sentence “Epstein flrew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times” (a charge Clinton denied on Monday, claiming it was only four times).

A reference to having ‘attended parties’ with Donald Trump was left untouched.

Seems Wikipedia has altered Epstein’s bio already. First screenshot of Epstein’s bio was at 8:27 a.m. The 2nd was at 10:30 a.m. omitting Bill Clinton & Spacy yet leaving Trump! That is frightening. Same exact bio of Epstein, different times. https://t.co/T6lUHD8TrO pic.twitter.com/5QrjuovwHB — Desiree Mills (Dez) (@Blondiedez) July 7, 2019

And as Steve Straub of the Federalist Papers points out, “This comes after Christine Pelosi, Daughter of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and a top official with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), sounded the alarm over the weekend arrest of Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges. Pelosi speculated that “some of our faves“ may be indicted in the wake of Epstein’s arrest, the Daily Mail reports.”

Epstein was hauled into court Monday after his Saturday arrest, where prosecutors revealed that they found nude photos of underage girls during a raid on his Manhattan home. He has pleaded not guilty, while his attorneys have argued that Epstein has immunity under a 2008 plea agreement in which he admitted to procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution, serving just 13 months in a Florida state prison after cutting a sweetheart deal with current labor secretary, and then US Attorney, Alex Acosta.

In court on Monday, attorneys for the billionaire argued that the case was “essentially a do-over” on “ancient stuff.”

According to various reports the Miami Herald – which police used in their investigation, Epstein has victimized around 60 girls between his residences in Florida and New York. His next court appearance is Thursday.