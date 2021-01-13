Swamp mad rush prevent Trump 2024 Presidential run
The Duran: Episode 853
Trump Warns Democrats: Impeachment “Witch Hunt” Is “Causing Tremendous Anger”
Trump Warns Democrats: Impeachment “Witch Hunt” Is “Causing Tremendous Anger”
Update (1015ET) : For the first time since the Capitol riots, President Trump spoke briefly to a small pool of reporters at The White House as he left for Texas today slamming the Democrats ongoing impeachment efforts, calling the resolution “a terrible thing that they’re doing.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.