in Latest, Video

Swamp mad rush prevent Trump 2024 Presidential run

50 Views

Swamp mad rush prevent Trump 2024 Presidential run

The Duran: Episode 853

Trump Warns Democrats: Impeachment “Witch Hunt” Is “Causing Tremendous Anger”

Trump Warns Democrats: Impeachment “Witch Hunt” Is “Causing Tremendous Anger”

Update (1015ET) : For the first time since the Capitol riots, President Trump spoke briefly to a small pool of reporters at The White House as he left for Texas today slamming the Democrats ongoing impeachment efforts, calling the resolution “a terrible thing that they’re doing.”

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

TrumpThe Duran

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Principal Lawyer at Public Broadcasting PBS we’ll put them into the re-education camps.” Beller: “Enlightenment camps.

“Incitement” Timeline Debunked as Ex-Capitol Police Chief Says Pelosi, McConnell’s Sergeants-at-Arms Refused Security Measures – The National Pulse