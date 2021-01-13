Principal Lawyer at Public Broadcasting PBS we’ll put them into the re-education camps.” Beller: “Enlightenment camps.

PBS Principal Counsel Lays Out Violent Radical Agenda; Says Americans Are ‘F*cking Dumb’ … ‘Go to White House & Throw Molotovs’ … ‘Put [Children] into Re-Education Camps…Watch PBS All Day’ … ‘COVID Spiking in Red States…[Red State Voters] Are Sick & Dying’ Michael Beller, PBS principal counsel: “We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away…we’ll put them into the re-education camps.” Beller: “Enlightenment camps. They’re nice, they have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day. ” Beller: “Americans are so f*cking dumb.

Is this the shocking culture at Public Broadcasting Service in the US? I wonder if the donors align themselves with this type of culture? PBS are supported by donors, probably among them are republicans who have conservative views, do they know that Michael Beller, the Principal Lawyer at PBS, wants to put their children and grandchildren into re-education camps?

The hypocrisy is that Michael Beller’s words and attitude is the language of fascism. Terrorizing children by ripping them from their parents to re-educate them is quite frankly disgusting! He is suggesting that the left create training camps for children similar to those created by the Nazis called “Hitler’s Youth”.

If this is the “educated” in DC then it is a disgrace. This is the antithesis of tolerance in plain sight.

This is hate speech and language to incite violence, Michael Beller is intolerant and his thinking is vile by normalizing abusive behavior.

