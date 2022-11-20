in Latest, Video

Sunak Silent in Kiev, Ukraine Fears Russian Offensive, Evacuates Kherson; Russian Deputy PM Hails Russia ‘Island of Stability’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

Terry R
Terry R
November 21, 2022

Good stuff, Alexander! Sitreps are a dime a dozen, albeit very informative when accurate. But well argued analysis of the kind provided in this episode is indispensable.

JanetC
JanetC
November 21, 2022

Biden, apart from being a bloody fool, has investment interests in Ukraine, and he’s corrupt enough to sacrifice anyone and anything for his own self-interest.

