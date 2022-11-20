The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Meloni agrees with Putin, slams Macron. Elensky says Russia offered ‘short truce.’ Sunak visits Kiev. U/1
Topic 780
Actually Alex, people shouldn’t be cancelled from the platform in the first place. These decisions were made by a bunch of woke fragile minds who arbitrarily and subjectively cancelled whomever didn’t agree with the woke narrative.
The righteous screaming woman is now a red flag — the persona has been adopted by the globalists and deep state. Same for the based blacks. Use extreme caution in who you choose to support. The elites on team satan are very sophisticated and rich, so they can buy all the characters they need who appeal to the public. They are ALL about perception, optics, propaganda, PR, etc., Ukraine being a good example where they allow unlimited numbers of Ukrainian men to be slaughtered while their chief concern always is in the optics and PR wins.
Latest social media joke:
President Zelensky says it was great to meet yet another British PM, and he can’t wait to see who gets the job and visits next in December.