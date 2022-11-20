in Latest, Video

Meloni agrees with Putin, slams Macron. Elensky says Russia offered ‘short truce.’ Sunak visits Kiev. U/1

1.4k Views 27 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Meloni agrees with Putin, slams Macron. Elensky says Russia offered ‘short truce.’ Sunak visits Kiev. U/1
Topic 780

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

27 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
JanetC
JanetC
November 20, 2022

Actually Alex, people shouldn’t be cancelled from the platform in the first place. These decisions were made by a bunch of woke fragile minds who arbitrarily and subjectively cancelled whomever didn’t agree with the woke narrative.

4
Reply
SheBear333
SheBear333
November 20, 2022

The righteous screaming woman is now a red flag — the persona has been adopted by the globalists and deep state. Same for the based blacks. Use extreme caution in who you choose to support. The elites on team satan are very sophisticated and rich, so they can buy all the characters they need who appeal to the public. They are ALL about perception, optics, propaganda, PR, etc., Ukraine being a good example where they allow unlimited numbers of Ukrainian men to be slaughtered while their chief concern always is in the optics and PR wins.

1
Reply
Anna Cornelia
Anna Cornelia
November 21, 2022

Latest social media joke:
President Zelensky says it was great to meet yet another British PM, and he can’t wait to see who gets the job and visits next in December.

1
Reply

“This COLLAPSE Is Way BIGGER Than SBF” | Peter Schiff REACTS to FTX

Sunak Silent in Kiev, Ukraine Fears Russian Offensive, Evacuates Kherson; Russian Deputy PM Hails Russia ‘Island of Stability’