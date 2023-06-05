in Latest, Video

Summer offensive starts, kind of. Belgium wants answers. Macron master of lies. Warsaw Protest. U/1

813 Views 31 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Summer offensive starts, kind of. Belgium wants answers. Macron master of lies. Warsaw Protest. U/1
Topic 982

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

31 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
June 5, 2023

EVERY SINGLE EUROPEAN COUNTRY THAT HAVE FEMALE (OR SOMETHING LIKE THAT) AS PRIME MINISTER OR IN OTHER WAY LEADING THE COUNTRY, ALL OF THEM ARE WEF PUPPETS, KLAUS SCHWAB SUCCERS, WHO DON’T, WHO ABSOLUTELY CAN’T BECAUSE 2 WORKING BRAIN CELLS ARE NOT ENOUGH TO UNDERSTAND THAT THEY WILL BE HANGING IN THEIR COUNTRIES CAPITOL’S PUBLIC SQUARES LAMP POSTS. I’M NOT SAYING WOMENS CAN’T, I’M SAYING THEY ARE IN THOSE POSITIONS TOTAL IDIOTS, WHO DESERVE EVERYTHING WHAT’S COMING TO THEM. THIS IS NOT YELLING BTW, THESE ARE JUST NORMAL CAPITAL LETTERS, OK ? OR ARE THE CAPITAL LETTERS BANNED ? I… Read more »

2
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
June 5, 2023

“Ukraine secure victory”, what the hell those idiots are smoking ? LOL

Russia in fact won this shit in day one !

admit-it-you-want-a-guy-like-him-running-your-country.jpg
2
Reply

Career Corruption Prosecutor in Moldova & in EU Quits Moldovan Gov’t., Saying It’s Too Corrupt

Ukraine Attacks Zaporozhzhie, S. Donbass, Russia Says First Attacks Repelled, Ukr Heavy Losses; Russia Claims Ukr Attacks Belgorod Defeated