The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukraine Attacks Zaporozhzhie, S. Donbass, Russia Says First Attacks Repelled, Ukr Heavy Losses; Russia Claims Ukr Attacks Belgorod Defeated
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.