Suez Canal Blocked: A “Worst Case Scenario for Global Trade”
The Suez Canal’s blockage by a ship run aground is emblematic of the cascading failures in the global economy: a controlled demolition of all human activity is leading us into The Great Reset.
— FULL SHOW NOTES —
“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger
