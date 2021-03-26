in Latest, Video

Suez Canal Blocked: A “Worst Case Scenario for Global Trade”

The Suez Canal’s blockage by a ship run aground is emblematic of the cascading failures in the global economy: a controlled demolition of all human activity is leading us into The Great Reset.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people.”
– Henry Kissinger

