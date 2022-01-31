Sue Gray publishes Partygate report. Boris will fight to stay in power

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran: Episode 1210

Inquiry into UK govt’s ‘Partygate’ publishes initial findings

Inquiry into UK govt’s ‘Partygate’ publishes initial findings Downing Street gatherings ‘represent a serious failure’ to observe even the general standards expected from the British public during lockdowns, Sue Gray has concluded Senior civil servant Sue Gray has published a 12-page report following her inquiry into allegations government offices, including 10 Downing Street, held lockdown-breaching parties and events on several occasions during the pandemic.

Nine in 10 believe Boris Johnson must resign

Nine in 10 believe Boris Johnson must resign – poll The survey of Independent readers was released as senior civil servant Sue Gray delivered her report on the Partygate scandal to Downing Street The Independent newspaper said a poll of its readers has revealed that the vast majority of respondents want British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over alleged lockdown-breaching parties.

