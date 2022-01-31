The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Canada Freedom Convoy drives Trudeau into hiding
The Duran: Episode 1209
Ottawa mayor would like protesters to move on, but organizers say they’re not going anywhere
Ottawa mayor would like protesters to move on, but organizers say they’re not going anywhere | CBC News
The mayor of Ottawa says many residents have reached a boiling point over the rowdy protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions, and he wants demonstrators to let the city return to normal. But organizers say they’re willing to stay in the capital for months until their demands are met.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.