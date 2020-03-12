in Links, Latest

"Straight Up Racist": AOC Slams People For Not ‘Patroning’ Chinese Restaurants Due To Coronavirus

“People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at ‘straight up racists’ for not ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants.

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism, where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus,” she said on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Watch:

As Fox News notes, social media users were quick to call out AOC for trivializing actual racism.

“Honestly though, Alexandria. Can we at least try to reserve the term racism for things that are actually evil and racist?” said congressional candidate Luke Edison Negron.

If everything is racist, nothing is racist?

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/straight-racist-aoc-slams-people-not-patroning-chinese-restaurants-due-coronavirus

Cudwieser
Guest
Cudwieser

Context matters greatly little Ms AOC. St Patricks Day has been cancelled, won’t someone think of the Irish…(says an Irish man).

March 12, 2020
TheDarkMan
Member
TheDarkMan

And if people are dining out Greek and Italian that can only be what?

March 12, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

In France and in Switzerland people love Chinese restaurants. Those in Paris and in Geneva, where I eat regularly, are always full. The food is excellent, the places are very clean, the service is polite, the price of food is good.

March 12, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

The more I compare the old world of Europe to the new world of the USA, the more differences I notice. Here in Europe, civilizations are more than a thousand years old. They have been through good and bad, ups and downs, many famines and wars. We recognize delicious food and eat it. We also recognize junk food and do not eat it. People in Europe are sophisticated and not easily impressed by fake news or propaganda.

March 12, 2020
TravelAbout
Guest
TravelAbout

Can’t argue with the points that you made but the last sentence begs the question “Why do Europeans keep electing the likes of Merkel & Macron”?

March 12, 2020

