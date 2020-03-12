"Straight Up Racist": AOC Slams People For Not ‘Patroning’ Chinese Restaurants Due To Coronavirus

“People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at ‘straight up racists’ for not ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants.

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism, where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus,” she said on Instagram Live on Tuesday.

Watch:

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

As Fox News notes, social media users were quick to call out AOC for trivializing actual racism.

“Honestly though, Alexandria. Can we at least try to reserve the term racism for things that are actually evil and racist?” said congressional candidate Luke Edison Negron.

"oh there's a pandemic" "go into this enclosed space with a bunch of other people and recycled air" https://t.co/oznjZcbDAg — collapse anime (@Crisprtek) March 11, 2020

How does a barmaid not know that the “patroning” isn’t a word, and that you PATRONIZE a bar or a restaurant? That’s @AOC. And she thinks you’re a racist if you’re not eating Chop Suey tonight. https://t.co/sUwyM1lzn2 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 11, 2020

If everything is racist, nothing is racist?

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/straight-racist-aoc-slams-people-not-patroning-chinese-restaurants-due-coronavirus

