"Straight Up Racist": AOC Slams People For Not ‘Patroning’ Chinese Restaurants Due To Coronavirus

“People are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at ‘straight up racists’ for not ‘patroning’ Chinese restaurants.
“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism, where people are literally not patroning Chinese restaurants, they’re not patroning Asian restaurants because of just straight-up racism around the coronavirus,” she said on Instagram Live on Tuesday.
Watch:
Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020
As Fox News notes, social media users were quick to call out AOC for trivializing actual racism.
“Honestly though, Alexandria. Can we at least try to reserve the term racism for things that are actually evil and racist?” said congressional candidate Luke Edison Negron.
"oh there's a pandemic"
"go into this enclosed space with a bunch of other people and recycled air" https://t.co/oznjZcbDAg
— collapse anime (@Crisprtek) March 11, 2020
How does a barmaid not know that the “patroning” isn’t a word, and that you PATRONIZE a bar or a restaurant?
That’s @AOC.
And she thinks you’re a racist if you’re not eating Chop Suey tonight. https://t.co/sUwyM1lzn2
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 11, 2020
If everything is racist, nothing is racist?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/straight-racist-aoc-slams-people-not-patroning-chinese-restaurants-due-coronavirus
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Context matters greatly little Ms AOC. St Patricks Day has been cancelled, won’t someone think of the Irish…(says an Irish man).
And if people are dining out Greek and Italian that can only be what?
In France and in Switzerland people love Chinese restaurants. Those in Paris and in Geneva, where I eat regularly, are always full. The food is excellent, the places are very clean, the service is polite, the price of food is good.
The more I compare the old world of Europe to the new world of the USA, the more differences I notice. Here in Europe, civilizations are more than a thousand years old. They have been through good and bad, ups and downs, many famines and wars. We recognize delicious food and eat it. We also recognize junk food and do not eat it. People in Europe are sophisticated and not easily impressed by fake news or propaganda.
Can’t argue with the points that you made but the last sentence begs the question “Why do Europeans keep electing the likes of Merkel & Macron”?