“Stop sanctions against Russia”: Greeks called to restore partnership with Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

More than 50 people attended the action. People brought to the action posters with the words: “Russian oil = work in the ports”, “Stop sanctions against Russian oil”, “Don’t use our ports for the war in Ukraine”, “Greeks should determine with whom they will co-operate for their own benefit”, “Russian oil will save farmers in Greece”, “Greek ports need Russian oil, resources, not arms supplies to Ukraine”.

Those gathered assured: Russia is not an enemy to Greece, but a reliable partner and demanded the resumption of oil and oil products supplies from the Russian Federation.

“Greek ports are logistically located so that it is economically advantageous to receive oil from the Russian Federation, which makes the product significantly cheaper. 7 terminals for receiving tankers are located in the port of Piraeus,” they noted.

According to the Greeks, the sanctions against Russia benefit only the United States, which has become a monopoly of oil products in the EU.

“It is not Greece that needs sanctions, but the Americans who have decided to seize the market. Greece is not a puppet of the US,” the participants added.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report