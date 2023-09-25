US tries to woo Central Asia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

The US’s desperate attempts to isolate Russia and China through its intimidation, threats and sanctions have not provided Washington with the results it craved. The rapid expansion of BRICS to 11 countries at their recent summit threatens to turn the political West into a global minority, no longer able to terrorise other countries into following their made up rules. In response to the current situation, the United States has quickly decided to change from confrontation to gentle coercion and is now trying to reach amicable agreements with a number of countries it has no leverage or control over.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden met with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in the C5+1 format. The C5+1 format was created by Washington in 2015 as a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the United States and Central Asian states at the ministerial level in the areas of security (taking into account the problem of terrorism), the economy and environmental protection.

According to the White House, the parties discussed a range of issues, including security, trade and investment, regional connectivity, the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and “ongoing reforms to improve governance and the rule of law”. In addition, Biden proposed to begin cooperation on mining in Central Asia, which will become part of the US programme to attract investment and develop the Trans-Caspian trade route through the Global Infrastructure and Investment Partnership.

The day before, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington, along with its allies, plans to invest $600 billion over the next four years to develop quality infrastructure “in low- and middle-income countries to strengthen their economic growth”.

These so called programmes they talk about are clearly aimed at competing with China’s Belt and Road programme and weakening the influence of both Beijing and Moscow in Central Asia.

