Special Military Operation (Live) w/Andrei Martyanov & Gonzalo Lira

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

Seleukas
Seleukas
May 2, 2022

Are you all sleeping or what !? Nobody ask him what about the surrounding of Kiev at the beginning of the operation, early March ?

J.P.
J.P.
May 2, 2022

I watch many of your videos and they are excellent, however…
I think you’re missing something… they know EXACTLY what they are doing.
This is not about defeating Russia, and don’t believe their words for a minute… think… when things just don’t add up… ALWAYS LOOK AND THINK OF HOW THEY DO ADD UP.
There are in fact a whole list of very real and logical ulterior motives.
How many can you come up with?
Would you like me to provide a list? 🙂

NATO HQ
NATO HQ
May 2, 2022

Very interesting and revealing discussion. Thank you.

Misha
Misha
May 2, 2022

What an absolutely tremendous discussion. Just an incredible wealth of information. Took me a while to get used to Andrei’s accent 🙂 Will watch it again though.

Sento
Sento
May 2, 2022
Andrei is very knowledgeable – Please ask Gonzalo to stop interrupting! He’s not helpful.

Richard
Richard
May 3, 2022
Will Russia attack Finland if it moves to join NATO?

rui
rui
May 3, 2022

Should Russia improve its ability to counter Western Media?

