May 2, dark day for Odessa. China Gazprom 60% up. EU, no more washing clothes. Update 1
ODESSA. Documentary
Are US/UK, NATO, EU preparing to provoke a Russian response to US/UK/Poland incursion into Ukraine around 9/5? 1. 50% of Nuclear power stations shut down in France/Germany. 2. Hungary won’t join the coalition of the willing but has it army on the ready to prevent Poland land grab of earlier Hungarian territory and diaspora. 3. NATO Poland and UK have amassed 100,000 forces on Poland/ ukraine northern and southern borders. 4. NATO has set up a command site in Laviv. Inside Ukraine with the consent of the Zelensky gov. 5. Romania has been prepared to cause a diversion in Moldova… Read more »
Germany has been phasing out nuclear power for some time and right now only has 3 nuclear power plants left which have been scheduled to be offline by the end of 2022. In Germany things are going according to schedule. France has been reporting some going offline for maintenance and fixing some defects. The summer coming up would be the time to do it. Winter is certainly not the time for that. The rest is almost old news by now, considering the speed of developments. The west is constantly provoking something. And yes, some people thinking up these things seem… Read more »
The Odessa video is age restricted. For those who do not want to sign up with YT here is a browser extension for Edge and Firefox that will bypass the age verification. It works and is recent.
GitHub – zerodytrash/Simple-YouTube-Age-Restriction-Bypass: A simple browser extension to bypass YouTube’s age verification and watch age restricted videos without having to sign in.
The is all looks like the Morganthau plan is being applied. Except that not just Germany is being turned into an agricultural backwater but all of Europe as well…..