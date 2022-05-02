The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Some Civilians Leave Azovstal, Kadyrov Predicts Fall of Popasnaya, EU Splits on Energy Sanctions
When Pentagon reports their alarm at how quickly the Ukrainians were running through their military weapons and equipment, could it just be more cleverness in scaring up a bigger pile of money for the military industrial complex, to justify the need for them to produce so much equipment in order to fill the Ukrainian needs as well as back-fill all the vassal countries who shipped their old military equipment to Ukraine? Imagining that some of this equipment sent to be used by the Ukrainian army would also be sold off to terrorists worldwide.
Before Putin… Yeltsin was a puppet… Putin underground in safety… About scheduling conspiracy… Putin government behind Yeltsin.
Russia has secrets of state…
Population.
KGB in two buildings.
I hope the civilian evacuees are all civilians and not Azov neo-en-eye-zee-eyes in women’s clothing. There were reports a few weeks ago that some of them had been caught leaving the steel factory dressed as women. Is anyone checking before they board the busses?
I believe they are all checked for tattoos and signs of nazi insignia. A man dressed as a woman would certainly go nowhere apart from the inside of a cosy prison.
Alexander the EU sees itself as the globalst. And in globalism there are no nation states