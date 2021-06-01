South Korea Refuses to Join US Anti-China Alliance, Strives for Independence

News Topic 172

U.S.-ROK Leaders’ Joint Statement | The White House

U.S.-ROK Leaders’ Joint Statement | The White House Over seventy years ago, the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea was forged on the battlefield, as we stood shoulder-to-shoulder in war. Bonded in common sacrifice, our partnership has helped to keep the peace in the decades since, allowing both of our countries and our peoples to thrive.

Remarks by President Biden and H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea at Press Conference

Remarks by President Biden and H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea at Press Conference | The White House East Room 5:55 P.M. EDT PRESIDENT BIDEN: Hello, everyone. Please. Please be seated. Today, I’ve been honored to welcome to the White House President Moon. And I got an opportunity to spend some private time with him, as well as with our delegations.

Seoul’s balancing act between Beijing and Washington set to remain

Seoul’s balancing act between Beijing and Washington set to remain South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he sees his final year in office as the last chance to achieve a lasting peace with North Korea, and said it was time to take action amid stalled talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs. Photo: VCG South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that Seoul is communicating with Beijing about the results of his recent talks with US President Joe Biden.

A Closer Look at South Korea’s Plan for Cooperation With Russia

A Closer Look at South Korea’s Plan for Cooperation With Russia Advertisement Almost immediately after taking office in a challenging time of tensions with North Korea in 2017, President Moon Jae-in set out one of the most important objectives of state policy: elevating ties with Russia and strengthening bilateral economic cooperation through so-called New Northern Policy.

