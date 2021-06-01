WHO rebrands The Reset with Greek Alphabet
WHO proposes using Greek Alphabet to label COV. strains to avoid ‘stigmatizing’ countries with namesake variants
The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled what it called “easy-to-say” Greek labels for coronavirus variants, set to replace designations based on the country of origin that are commonly used in the media.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.