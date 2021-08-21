This is an attempt to provide a real informative public service. What you are about to see is lengthy, about 50 minutes, and it may be upsetting.

But it also make be a total game-changer. There are many folks who do not want you to see this, and for that reason, we are not writing much about it – algorithmically aligned folks have some influence, too.

Enjoy. And you will know what else to do.

Banned on YouTube! Nurse Nicole on COVID Vaccine lies This is one of the best “one-stop” videos with current data concerning the experimental COVID-19 vaccines, particularly the American ones (though most of the world’s efforts use similar processes and technologies.) This is good to keep, to watch and to archive. Much of what is discussed here matches what I have seen in evidence.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report