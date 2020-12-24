Socialist Calls Into Hannity Radio Show and Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, “We Don’t Want to Unite with You, We Want to Destroy Every Last One of You” (AUDIO) | The Spectator | Truth Conquers All

in Links, Latest

Socialist Calls Into Hannity Radio Show and Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, "We Don't Want to Unite with You, We Want to Destroy Every Last One of You" (AUDIO)

Audio https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=904698353397650&ref=external

Socialist Calls Into Hannity Radio Show and Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, “We Don’t Want to Unite with You, We Want to Destroy Every Last One of You” (AUDIO)

A Socialist called into Sean Hannity’s radio show this week and said the quiet part out loud.

The Socialist caller, David, told Hannity’s guest host ‘Rose Unplugged’ that conservatives will never win another election again because the left “has the machines and has the courts.”

“We don’t want to unite with you. We want to destroy every last one of you,” the caller said.

When Rose asked what his end game was, the caller said, “A massive global reset that people can’t even imagine now…they have no idea what’s coming for them.”

