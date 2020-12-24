Report: China mass spied on Americans abroad using Caribbean phone networks

China may have found a backdoor to track the phones of Americans traveling abroad, exploiting signals from phone networks in the Caribbean to potentially track U.S. phones and intercept their messages. Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive, described China’s surveillance behavior in an interview with The Guardian, it reported Tuesday. Miller said he believes China has routed mobile signaling messages through Cable & Wireless Communications (Flow) in Barbados and Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to primarily target U.S. mobile users traveling abroad. Phone users are not aware of the the signaling messages being sent to their mobile devices,
More China-phobic bullshit.