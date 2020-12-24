in Links, Latest

Report: China mass spied on Americans abroad using Caribbean phone networks

1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

China may have found a backdoor to track the phones of Americans traveling abroad, exploiting signals from phone networks in the Caribbean to potentially track U.S. phones and intercept their messages. Gary Miller, a Washington state-based former mobile network security executive, described China’s surveillance behavior in an interview with The Guardian, it reported Tuesday. Miller said he believes China has routed mobile signaling messages through Cable & Wireless Communications (Flow) in Barbados and Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) to primarily target U.S. mobile users traveling abroad. Phone users are not aware of the the signaling messages being sent to their mobile devices,

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

USChinaSPYCaribbean

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BobValdez
BobValdez
December 24, 2020

More China-phobic bullshit.

0
Reply

Socialist Calls Into Hannity Radio Show and Says the Quiet Part Out Loud, “We Don’t Want to Unite with You, We Want to Destroy Every Last One of You” (AUDIO) | The Spectator | Truth Conquers All

Bill Gertz: Leaked Database Suggests Widespread CCP Infiltration; China Silences Hong Kong Activists