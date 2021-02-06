in Latest, Video

Sleepy Joe’s Gaffe Machine was Launched

50 Views 1 Comment

The February has just started, and the Biden’s Gaffe Machine has started to make us enjoy her new fails. Psaki has messed up twice this month.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

US ElectionsTrumpWhite HousePsakiBiden

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 6, 2021

Readers may find this audio podcast interesting.

Many of us are moving away from YT, CNN, MSNBC and the BBC due to various

problems regarding content and renumeration policies.

They are also propagating information without evidence.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/acrnetwork/episode-360-welcome-to-the-machine-with-?utm_medium=widget&utm_source=user%3A7623132&utm_term=episode_title

0
Reply

The Times Magazine: The Secret Bipartisan Campaign That Stole the 2020 Election

NATO makes Lithuanians weak