in Links, Latest

NATO makes Lithuanians weak

2 Comments

Visit Direct Link

Lithuania continues increasing its defence expenditures,conducting large-scale military drills,buying new armament,building new infrastructure,but forgets ab…

NATO makes Lithuanians weak (Video) | The Baltic Word

Lithuania continues increasing its defence expenditures, conducting large-scale military drills, buying new armament, building new infrastructure, but forgets about Lithuanians… https://youtu.be/7AXE0HvU4mk

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

NATOMilitaryLithuania

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
February 6, 2021

Readers may find some solace and fraternity in this community:

https://www.alternatecurrentradio.com/toadies-stooges-for-the-world-econmic-forum-fvnk-kimi-infidel/

0
Reply
Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Luka-The-K9
February 6, 2021

For “old school” radio fans..as it once was before the internet..

https://www.alternatecurrentradio.com/daily-ruckus-artificially-speaking/

0
Reply

Sleepy Joe’s Gaffe Machine was Launched