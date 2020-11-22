Sidney Powell’s strategy to save the Republic & the Tucker Carlson distraction
The Duran: Episode 801
Powell: Servers were ‘confiscated’ from electronic voting company ‘in Germany,’ and ‘it was our forces that got’ them
Trump attorney Sidney Powell told radio host Glenn Beck Friday that she has heard that “our forces” confiscated the server of an electronic voting system company in Germany with alleged ties to the president’s voter fraud accusations.
