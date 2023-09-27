in Latest, Video

Shoigu: Ukr Self-Destructing, Assaults Senseless; Budanov: Ukr Fight to End; US Demands Kiev Reforms

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Shoigu: Ukraine Self-Destructing, Ukr Assaults Senseless; Budanov: Ukr Fight to the End; US Demands Kiev Sweeping Reforms for Further Aid
Alexander Mercouris

Jdog
Jdog
September 27, 2023

How stupid can the US liberals be? The losers of a war are not the ones who get to dictate the terms of peace.
The conservatives in the US, need to begin to expand the narrative that the war has caused the American economic recession. By linking the recession to the war, the Liberals that have caused this fiasco will have to pay the political price for their actions for years and years into the future as the recession turns into depression.

