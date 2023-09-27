US inches closer to regime changing Zelensky

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poland complains about the Canadian Nazi as it sends arms and money to the Ukrainian Nazis. Didn’t know there were “good” Nazis and “bad” Nazis.
Please stop insulting Che Guevara by associating him a Nazi.
Absolutely right. Outrageous association sullying the memory of Che.
Outstanding analysis and synopsis as always. I try to listen and watch each day. The real key to Zelensky’s rather dark future is that he’s photographed here with Mitch McConnell. 🤠
Why should he be grateful and thank people around him? Let’s be realistic, he was employed to railroad the people of Ukraine into a war designed by the West. Now that the West is abandoning the project he should be thankful?