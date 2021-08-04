Shocked After Losing in Pentagon Wargame to China US Plans to Deploy Hypersonic Missiles to Pacific

‘It Failed Miserably’: After Wargaming Loss, Joint Chiefs Are Overhauling How the US Military Will Fight

‘It Failed Miserably’: After Wargaming Loss, Joint Chiefs Are Overhauling How the US Military Will Fight A brutal loss in a wargaming exercise last October convinced the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten to scrap joint warfighting concepts that had guided U.S. military operations for decades. “Without overstating the issue, it failed miserably.

Analysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles

Analysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) – Asia is sliding into a dangerous arms race as smaller nations that once stayed on the sidelines build arsenals of advanced long-range missiles, following in the footsteps of powerhouses China and the United States, analysts say.

