Shocked After Losing in Pentagon Wargame to China US Plans to Deploy Hypersonic Missiles to Pacific
‘It Failed Miserably’: After Wargaming Loss, Joint Chiefs Are Overhauling How the US Military Will Fight
A brutal loss in a wargaming exercise last October convinced the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. John Hyten to scrap joint warfighting concepts that had guided U.S. military operations for decades. “Without overstating the issue, it failed miserably.
Analysis: Caught between China and the U.S., Asian countries stockpile powerful new missiles
SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) – Asia is sliding into a dangerous arms race as smaller nations that once stayed on the sidelines build arsenals of advanced long-range missiles, following in the footsteps of powerhouses China and the United States, analysts say.
Huh? Is it planning to paint ‘hypersonic’ on some old supersonic ones?
The Yanks don’t have them yet, and it’s gonna be a while….a long while.
The US had a similar war game failure preparing for the invasion of Iraq. They just changed the rules until they got the outcome that they wanted. But, even if secure and reliable communications can be established, current electronic battlefield monitoring technology delivers an inadequate picture of complex combat situations. And, is it really desirable for people hundreds or thousands of miles away to involve themselves in directing dynamic situations like combat. We’ve seen, in Afghanistan, that a large number of remote officers can disastrously reduce support for troops in contact(TIC). My impression of Wendy Sherman is that the USG cannot find a… Read more »
I might disagree about a war with China – Their equipment is still rather shaky. Their system almost promotes selling the military crap gear. They have a lot but a lot of it doesn’t work…… However I do believe the US would lose to Russia. WW2 taught the Russians to make sure your equipment can be fixed with a Big MF Hammer. They have built in endurance. They also have hypersonic weapons and from the Dutch navy experience – really good signal jamming. The US battlefields is built around a air defense umbrella. And that is highly unlikely with either… Read more »
These guys cannot even win a war against a rag-tag band of muslim fanatics in Afghanistan. And they wanna take on a world power ? Give me a break. All they can domis bomb, bomb, bomb and deliver drone attacks.
This is just the military industrial complex begging for even more money.
