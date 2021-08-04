Cuomo says he is innocent, shares slideshow of himself kissing famous people
Defiant Cuomo shares montage of himself kissing people as explosive report says he sexually harassed 11 women
An investigation has concluded that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former state employees, civilians, and even a state trooper on his security detail. The governor is crying foul.
Thank you for adding another verb to my ever expanding vocabulary: “metooing” – So Cuomo got Metooed, instead of being tried for the real crime he actually committed: the mass murder of thousands of useless eaters (i.e. the aged and infirm). It’s interesting how our Injustice System works: the rich and powerful end up getting punished for the least harmful thing they can come up with, just to give the appearance that the justice system works, while the poor and people of color, even those who are totally innocent, get forced into having no other choice but to plea-bargain by… Read more »
Just as we never see a president impeached for thier dispicable war crimes. Business as usual for the mafia. Biden of course has always been the model of good behaviour when it comes to women. In a perfect position to judge Cuomo.
My betting is that Bidens replacement will have to tick multiple diversity boxes. Harris still fits that bill
