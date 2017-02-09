BREAKING: Jeff Sessions confirmed as Attorney General

Following a long and fraught confirmation battle Jeff Sessions - Donald Trump's controversial choice for Attorney General - has won confirmation from the Senate.

The vote was 52 in favour, 47 against, with the vote following party lines, with just one Democrat voting for Sessions.

Sessions has faced sustained opposition, with accusations that he has taken racist positions, which previously caused his failure to win confirmation as a federal judge in 1986.

The fact Sessions has gained the Senate’s confirmation however means that Donald Trump is now all but certain to get all the cabinet picks he wants. What at one time looked like a fraught confirmation process for the new administration has in the event passed surprisingly smoothly, with the Republican party in the Senate loyally supporting a Republican President.