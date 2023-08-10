Saudi peace summit fails. Zelensky warns Russian navy

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Zelensky as a leader in the Ukraine is like Ghengis Khan as King of England or British Prime Minister.
Or a Bandera Leader as Israeli Prime Minister.