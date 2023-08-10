US meddles in Pakistan, Khan removed. Ukraine evacuates, Kupiansk set to fall. Hunter Porsche. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
@1m40 “Organized crime assassination” = CIA disposing of one of its own assets.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2023/08/when-a-cia-asset-becomes-a-cia-liability/
intriguing title, I’ll take a look.
It is supposed to be against the UN Charter to enlist anyone under the age of 18 and certainly illegal to put them in a combat situation. In fact, most civilised armies (since WW1) have adopted the rule that you can enlist at 18 but may not be sent to a war zone until you are 19. What Ukraine is doing is criminal. There is supposed to be an upper limit as well because, with all physically arduous services, you have to be able to rely on the man next to you to be strong enough to drag or carry… Read more »