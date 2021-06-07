in Latest, Video

SATANIC SOAP. The G7 Meeting in the UK.

The G7 “Leaders” of the Western World meet to decide how to get out of all the lies they told. As Russia & China look on in total amazement as they self destruct.

The Marxist woke ideology dies in the UK as selfish public servants continue to raid all The  World Governments money with their lying; Covid Bioweapon, Compulsory Vaccines Health Passport, Tracker ID App, Social Credit Scoring, Fraud Reset and Fake Climate Agenda.

Is somebody playing 7 Level Chess with them?

Are The Predators and the Predatory Class  being tracked.?

Watch Satanic Soap for another episode of stupidity and greed.

Philip McNeill
Philip McNeill
June 7, 2021

It’s about time the Western Governments extracted themselves from all the lies they’ve told over the years. However I am surprised that the Chinese are amazed at the spectical, is just that the west have haven’t been listening to the the masters of political lying to their people, and are amazed that the West have been caught.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
Reply to  Philip McNeill
June 7, 2021

Meanwhile: this costs £3 per month…for membership.

https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-7th-june-2021

Sally Snyder
Sally Snyder
June 7, 2021

As shown here, one of the more influential members of the G7 circus has provided us with a very clear example of pandemic-related virtue signalling:

https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/06/masks-virtue-signalling-and-our.html

One has to wonder exactly who she was trying to impress? Klaus Schwab perhaps? 

