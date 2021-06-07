SATANIC SOAP. The G7 Meeting in the UK. The G7 “Leaders” of the Western World meet to decide how to get out of all the lies they told. As Russia & China look on in total amazement as they self destruct.

The G7 “Leaders” of the Western World meet to decide how to get out of all the lies they told.

Russia & China look on in total amazement as they self destruct.

The Marxist woke ideology dies in the UK as selfish public servants continue to raid all The World Governments money with their lying; Covid Bioweapon, Compulsory Vaccines Health Passport, Tracker ID App, Social Credit Scoring, Fraud Reset and Fake Climate Agenda.

Is somebody playing 7 Level Chess with them?

Are The Predators and the Predatory Class being tracked.?

Watch Satanic Soap for another episode of stupidity and greed.

