SAS Airlines blames self-hating woke commercial on…RUSSIA! (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the SAS woke, self-hating commercial that received widespread backlash. SAS is now blaming Russian trolls for negative reactions and reviews of the commercial.
The Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) video, which declares that essentially all Scandinavian culture is “copied” and encourages people to fly to lands both near and far to find more things to borrow, is back in action. The company says it stands by its message, and that the critical comments and downvotes that befell the video after its initial publication on Monday were just an “attack” that “hijacked” the ad campaign.
So, SAS told its customers that the things they take pride in are a product of cultural appropriation, but that it’s a good thing. When some people freaked out, the airline simply shut down comments on its YouTube channel – because it doesn’t want hateful speech on its platform. Then it took down the video… just because. Then it published it again, but the comments were closed from the start.
All these actions are definitely part of a consistent values-based position. SAS did not get cold feet over the wave of negativity. And it didn’t change its mind after realizing that bowing to the pressure – and upsetting people who share the ad’s woke message – would be even worse. The benefit of the doubt is absolutely on its side.
The airline kept mum about who could be behind the ‘attack’, but luckily some Scandinavian media were there to explain to their readers what happened. The key culprit was (surprise!) Russia, the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said after the video was taken down, adding that SAS should publish it again. And people who are not happy about the video and are too public to be dismissed as Russian bots are obviously “useful idiots” doing “Putin’s bidding.”
And there you have it. An emboldened SAS goes on with its campaign, posting both a shorter 45-second version of the video and a full original version on social media.
But how could people tell it was a Russian campaign? Well, Russian English-language outlet Sputnik spotted the outrage and reported the story. What other proof do you need?
Of course, not everyone took the ‘when in doubt, blame Russia’ approach. Wilhelm Tersmeden, chairman of the Swedish pilot association’s SAS section, told Expressen the ad debacle simply shows that a lot of people feel passionate about Scandinavian identity and may dislike its increasingly globalized business model.
Rival airline Norwegian poked fun at SAS, saying at least the Scandinavian origin of the modern cheese slicer, which was invented by businessman Thor Bjorklund, was not in dispute.
Elites aren’t taking the identity politics line because they suddenly developed a social conscience — look behind the curtain and you’ll see the real agenda: votes and political power. The main issue in Europe today is exiting the EU, so the powers-that-be need to push “globalism” to counter the growing popular nationalism. Elites don’t need nationalism, in fact, multinational corporations owe allegiance to no country. This will be the main struggle for a decade.
Swedes are a strange lot. All those dismal Ingmar Bergman films about suicide and despair seem to have been a true window into their souls. It’s as if they’ve created their very own cultural gulag, No wonder they’re desperate to escape it through denial and dilution.
Swedes are famous for their meatballs, meatheads and submarine spotters. What more do they need?
Now they have their very own no-go zones. Another ripoff of American culture. Proves SAS’ point.
UK Express: “SWEDEN CRUMBLING: Demands for military intervention as thugs turn Malmo into ‘no-go zone’ THE Sweden Democrats have demanded soldiers should be sent to Malmo to reestablish law and order.”
Sweden has soldiers?
The hidden message of SAS: EU mishmash is fine with us. We love the EU and will never leave. Good to know! I will certainly never ever fly with SAS. What an absurd advertisement!
I blame all of America’s support of foreign fascist dictatorships and ideologies throughout the years on Mussolini and his plan of inundating American culture with Italian restaurants, pizza and cappuccinos along with Hitler’s support of hamburgers and frankfurters. I suspect Starbucks is a foreign agent and should be sanctioned and all hamburgers be renamed freedom loving meatheads, with lots of Vichy-style freedom fries on the side.
Here is a good reply to the SAS attempt to denigrate Scandinavia. (although I found his enunciation a little Monty Pythonish)