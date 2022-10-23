Russland und die Ukraine – Vortrag von Gabriele Krone-Schmalz

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
What’s this about? Sadly I am unable to understand the Gobbledygook , I only speak English gobbledygook, please someone précis the entirety and reply . Many thanks
What’s she got on her head?