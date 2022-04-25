The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia’s Plan A and Plan B, explained by Jacob Dreizin
The Duran: Episode 1266
Ukraine War & Aftermath
Russia’s original war plan vs. the new plan,Sooner or later, one of the Ukraine’s nuclear reactors will rapture,Civilians blessing and waving to Russian soldiers in Kharkov,War crime or TV crime drama?No, Russia won’t use WMD’s in the Ukraine,Russia targeting NATO arms shipments,A lesson from the Russo-Turkish war,Azov cries “uncle!”,A little about Trump,And other splendid tales…
Great insight well worth listening to, this guy seems to know what he is talking about. The Ukies could have held on to more of it’s territory if they had not allowed the West (US/UK/EU ) to run the show. Biden and co are just using Ukraine as a battering ram against Russia, they don’t care how many young men get killed, as long as they keep Russia busy. The end result is, Ukraine will sacrifice it’s soldiers just to keep Uncle Sam and his vassals happy.