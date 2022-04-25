The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Macron wins. Oil depot fire in Bryansk, Russia. Tennis questionnaire for Russians. Update 1
Topic 512
Russia’s Plan A and Plan B, explained
Russia’s original war plan vs. the new plan,Sooner or later, one of the Ukraine’s nuclear reactors will rapture,Civilians blessing and waving to Russian soldiers in Kharkov,War crime or TV crime drama?No, Russia won’t use WMD’s in the Ukraine,Russia targeting NATO arms shipments,A lesson from the Russo-Turkish war,Azov cries “uncle!”,A little about Trump,And other splendid tales…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.