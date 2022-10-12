in Latest, Video

Russian Missile Strikes Cause Severe Damage, Ukraine Offensive Stops; EU Engage in Recriminations as Crisis Deepens

765 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian Missile Strikes Cause Severe Damage, Ukraine Offensive Stops; EU Engage in Recriminations as Crisis Deepens
News Topic 640

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

WaPo, India & South Africa join Biden, isolate Putin. NYT, Russia out of missiles. EU pay raise. U1

Protests and strikes, French anger towards Macron grows