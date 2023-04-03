The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russian journalist targeted in Saint Petersburg cafe. “Legally we took Bakhmut.”
The Duran: Episode 1552
Plausible deniability. This event, like previous ones, smells like neocon spite. They have lost Bakhmut and their lies cannot stem the Russian tide. They do something nasty. They have no respect for the rule of law. No humanity. They have spent 8 years tailoring Ukraine to mirror their ‘philosophy’.
Tunnels : coal mines in and around Bakhmut. It has been mentioned thar the Russians are following the advice of Sun Tze about encirclement. Closing the circle makes the enemy fight harder.