Russian foreign minister TROLLS fake news media’s Andrea Mitchell like a BOSS (VIDEO)

As the visit of Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to Washington proceeds, it’s become clear that the American mainstream media is mostly unconcerned with any of the foreign policy implications of his visit.

An improvement in US-Russian relations, which has consistently been advocated by US President Donald Trump since the beginning of his campaign (and long before) would be an achievement which would increase peace and stability around the world.

Nevertheless, the US political establishment and mainstream media, with their fake news Russiagate obsession, seemed determined to derail any prospect of this at all costs.

At Sergei Lavrov’s press conference at the Russian embassy today, the foreign minister was bombarded with questions about alleged – but totally unproven – Russian interference in the US presidential election, as well as Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.

But at a very brief appearance with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a doubtless exasperated Lavrov scathingly mocked the rude and unprofessional US reporters there when NBC’s Andrea Mitchell interrupted with shouts about James Comey’s firing.

Granted, the timing of Comey’s firing was terrible, coming right before Lavrov’s visit. But it is an internal matter for the US. Russia has nothing to do with it, and Lavrov is a distinguished and honorable diplomat who knows it would be inappropriate for him to comment – a far cry from American officials’ constant meddling and commentary on other nations’ internal affairs.

And this isn’t the first time Lavrov put misbehaving Ms. Mitchell in her place. At Tillerson’s visit to Moscow a few weeks ago, an official meeting was also disrupted by Mitchell shouting. This time the Russian minister rebuked her with, “Who brought you up? Where did you learn manners?”

All we can say is – you gotta love Lav.