The New York Times published a piece titled “U.S. Exposes What It Says Is Russian Effort to Fabricate Pretext for Invasion.” It starts off like this:

WASHINGTON — The United States has acquired intelligence about a Russian plan to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine using a faked video that would build on recent disinformation campaigns, according to senior administration officials and others briefed on the material. The plan — which the United States hopes to spoil by making public — involves staging and filming a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine. Russia, the officials said, intended to use the video to accuse Ukraine of genocide against Russian-speaking people. It would then use the outrage over the video to justify an attack or have separatist leaders in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine invite a Russian intervention. Officials would not release any direct evidence of the Russian plan or specify how they learned of it, saying to do so would compromise their sources and methods. But a recent Russian disinformation campaign focused on false accusations of genocide and efforts in the Russian Parliament to recognize breakaway governments in Ukraine lent credence to the intelligence.

This got picked up and echoed basically everywhere in most mainstream American media. Despite the cop-out in the fourth paragraph, this “news” seemed to get just about everyone who is anyone in the American Congress, most particularly the leading Senate Republicans, to line up in support of Brandon’s plan to destroy the world.

Only they didn’t say it like that. Imagine if they had…

“Yes, by all means, Joe Biden should launch nukes at Putin if he even so much as blinks in Kyiv’s direction!”

“Nuke a Russian! It is good for your health”

“Ukraine forever! Damn the Mexican border!”

Well, that last one is pretty much being said, and regrettably, by both parties now.

It isn’t true, of course. Russia is not planning to do a false flag media event. That would be stupid. For one factual reason, the wrong guy is president of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky is a movie star in Russia as well as Ukraine, where he is trying to fight the likes of Victoria Nuland and the Hysterical Super Brandon, and at the same time trying to make sense out of a lousy, corrupt nation and a lousy, corrupt government, courtesy in no small part, to the good ol’ U.S. of A.

Had this genocide argument arisen during the days of Petro Poroshenko, it might have seemed more plausible, while still utterly crazy. But a Russian movie star pledging his forces to the destruction of his own Ukrainan people?! Come on, folks… Anyone who knows anything about the way things are in Russia and in Ukraine and their complicated relationship would smell the 530 rats that are involved. (I am cautiously estimating that five senators and congressmen may not have jumped on board this suicide train).

Of course, the American foreign policy wonks and the media outlets know this as well, most particularly the fact that most Americans probably could not show us Ukraine on a map, or Belarus, and most of them do not know of Mr. Zelensky’s prowess and fame as a beloved movie star in both countries. And, so they take advantage of that.

In fact, Bloomberg News actually did publish a headline saying Russia invaded Ukraine, and then deleted it. They said it was a mistake and “deeply regretted” the error.

Speculation Warning!!

My speculation on this is “B.S.” They meant to do that. It was a nice little trick to turn up the heat in the States among the lemming folk they think will just go along with entering what might turn out to be World War III with a nuclear-armed and no-nonsense superpower.

We have to understand that the real propaganda masters are those people who are able to make you think that what you are reading and hearing is plausible and trustworthy. Honestly, Russian media seems to me to be incapable of developing propaganda that Americans would believe, let alone Russians (who generally do not trust their own media for this precise reason; in fact, most Russians I know try to get their news from the West also!).

So, the pattern here with the reports of “intelligence sources” saying that Russia is going to “frame” Ukraine as a pretext to invasion are really not about Russian agitprop at all. I will say that this is the American plan, and that we will in fact see exactly what was predicted. This will be used to “bolster” the American “intelligence assessments” and will in fact be OUR pretext to take military action against Russia.

In other words, the bad guys just showed us their plan, and they are banking on us being stupid enough to accept it.

The question is: will we?

One journalist, only one! tried to stop it. Watch. It is long but worth seeing.

That reporter is Associated Press man Matt Lee, one of the few remaining thinking journalists in the United States.We can be thankful for his efforts, but saddened that he was the only one trying to push back against the bullcrap.

The Danger is Real!

I don’t like sensationalism. I pray that this article is later looked upon in historical context AS BEING sensationalism. Why? Because I hope that I am wrong. If I am wrong, the world continues doing its loopy nonsense. We continue to struggle against wokeism as the worst of all threats, and not nuclear fireballs. It is possible to vote out the woke-monsters. But it is not possible to undo the destruction of a city or of many cities, and millions of people’s lives. Especially, as is the case now, when the pretext for such destruction is 100% fantasy.

But what we have in Tucker Carlson’s video near the end is a litany of prominent GOP senators, some known to be on the take from the military ordnance producers, like Lindsey Graham, or just pure political bull artists like Mitch McConnell, but some who are otherwise known to be sincere like Representative Dan Crenshaw, probably Ted Cruz. At the time of this writing, I do not know where Rand Paul stands on this, but nothing would surprise me.

The significance of this is that when you get support for a fantasy in both parties, you are done. The fantasy is going to be executed. In this case, that means war. And in this case, this war will rapidly escalate unless Vladimir Putin demonstrates something like a saint’s level of patience. I do not expect this of him; he is a very patient chessmaster, but there is no doubt that if his country is attacked he will not hesitate for a microsecond to hit back with furious force. He said so:

So, what now?

What can we as readers do about this? Plenty.

First, and foremost, if you are a believer in God, pray. A lot. If you are not a believer, you can still do the right actions that necessarily follow:

For one, get this piece around, first to people who you know feel as you do, to strengthen them, then go public to those who do not know or may not believe it. Call your congressional representative and your senators. Melt the lines to the White House. I have called my representative and senators already, and the White House, as distasteful as it is for me to refer to Brandon as anything remotely resembling “President”, it may be needed to show that I am not some hysterical person worthy to be ignored. The congress and the president work for US, the American people. Further, in that the United States is the most powerful country in the world, I would even go so far as to say that the world needs to get in on this. We all might suffer under clouds of fallout if this fantasy is allowed to continue.

The phone numbers to the White House in Washington DC are as follows:

White House Switchboard (they take messages for the President) +1 202 456 1414

White House Comment line +1 202 456 1111

It seems to me that it is up to we, the people of the United States and even of the whole world, to stop this madness before it goes somewhere we cannot handle.

