The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
[Locals Exclusive] NeoLiberals, Protest and Violence: Western Liberal Responses to the Ottawa …
DURAN POLL: GoFundMe is blocking Freedom Convoy money. Big Tech GoFundMe is blocking the Canadian Freedom Convoy money and is saying that it will redistribute funds donated to charities it sees fit, an outright theft of money. So what will be the fate of GoFundMe now that it has made this shocking decision?
Fascists in Ottawa. None in Kiev!
Fascists in Ottawa. None in Kiev!
Writing about Kazakhstan a short while ago, I remarked on the hypocrisy of many who seemed very happy to support what I disparagingly called “the mob” when it’s rampaging through the streets of countries they don’t like but get mega upset when it happens at home.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.