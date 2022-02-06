in Video, News

Canadian Patriot Review On the Ground Report from Ottawa’s Freedom Convoy

113 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Originally published on The Canadian Patriot Review

Yesterday I had the great pleasure to spend the day in Ottawa in order to experience the Freedom Convoy with my own eyes.

This is the real deal.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas (which you can purchase by clicking those links or the book covers below). In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

[Locals Exclusive] NeoLiberals, Protest and Violence: Western Liberal Responses to the Ottawa Protests Compared to Kiev 2013, Seattle 2020

Boris Johnson goes to Kiev, calls Putins