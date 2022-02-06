The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Boris Johnson goes to Kiev, calls Putins
The Duran: Episode 1217
Johnson tells Putin invading Ukraine would be ‘tragic miscalculation’
UK prime minister and Russian president agreed in phone call that ‘aggravation was in no one’s interest’, says No 10
Boris Johnson has told Vladimir Putin that he will make a “tragic miscalculation” if he invades Ukraine, in a phone call delayed since Monday and preceded by Russian insults. Putin, the Kremlin said, had complained that Russia’s demand for justifiable security guarantees had not been met.
