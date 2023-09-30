The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

Russia has submitted a draft statement to the UN Security Council regarding the terrorist attack on Nord Stream. Dmitry Polyansky, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, made this announcement. The statement stresses that the acts of terrorism against Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 represent a direct threat to international peace and security.

“The Security Council is deeply concerned about the lack of official information that is hindering the establishment of all the facts relating to the crimes committed. The council urges the national authorities of Denmark, Germany, and Sweden to expedite their national investigations and cooperate with the Russian Federation and the pipeline operator,” as stated in the proposed draft.

Whether the document will be approved depends on the permanent members of the Security Council, including the UK, the USA, and France. Dmitry Polyansky wrote in his Telegram channel, “We’ll observe the maneuvers our Western colleagues will undertake to avoid the Council expressing a clear position regarding this matter.”

Why is the truth necessary?

Russia is prohibited from investigating the explosions at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, which took place on September 26th, 2022, and they are not disclosing their findings to our country. The precise number of explosions on the “streams” are unknown; while Danish investigators say there were two, Swedish investigators report three. Additionally, neither Copenhagen nor Stockholm has officially reported anything to Eurojust – the agency responsible for international crimes within the EU.

Berlin began the investigation later than others, in fact, only after the American journalist Seymour Hersh began publishing the results of his high-profile journalistic investigation, from which it follows that the German leadership at least knew about the impending sabotage. But the results of the German investigation are also not disclosed.

Russia has persistently raised concerns regarding access to the investigation during UN Security Council meetings. The most recent vote on this matter occurred in March, during which former allies of Russia/USSR in World War II expressed their opposition towards it.

It is not challenging to predict the outcome of Russia’s proposed statement, but I won’t speculate. The question is simple: why search for investigation data when it’s evident that NATO nations are responsible for the terrorist attack? Analysts in the hydrocarbon sector market and pipeline transport systems have given their opinion on this matter.

“Firstly, the investigation’s findings will provide us with an insight on the technical execution of the sabotage. This information is crucial to prevent future attempts and safeguard ourselves.” Plys they will determine the requirements for enhancing protection of underwater pipeline systems,” said Yuri Shcherbanin, a Doctor of Economics, Head of the Laboratory of Transport and Logistics Systems at the Institute of Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences, also the Head of the Department of Oil and Gas Trading and Logistics at Moscow’s Gubkin University.

Furthermore, the scientist highlighted the importance of identifying the individuals responsible to avoid the dilution of the responsibility and imprecise statements such as “someone in the West”. It is also crucial to determine the organizers and perpetrators of these bombings to unveil their motives. An appreciation of the extent to which they are willing to cross boundaries and commit crimes for the sake of political and economic gain will help us minimise risks when interacting with these countries in the future.

Russia’s third motive for publicising the investigation results is not only to satisfy its need for truth, but also that of the entire world needs to know.

“As a part of my work, I examine a significant number of articles in the specialized press, including those dedicated to pipeline transport,” states Yuri Shcherbanin. “I observed that even in credible Western sources, international gas organizations’ bulletins, and firms’ annual reports, they merely state that Nord Stream’s gas supply from Russia has ceased. There is no explanation provided. In the most explicit scenario, it is said that Russia halted pumping due to the conflict in Ukraine.” I’m not even discussing the conventional media, which persists in its attempts at brainwashing. They formerly disseminated to the general public the belief that the Russians were the ones who destroyed the Nord Streams, and this narrative took hold. Presently, it is just not contradicted. There are no new facts have been revealed, not many ordinary people are aware of Hersh’s revelations.

“And it’s particularly crucial that Turkey, which is Russia’s partner in gas transportation systems on the Black Sea, is aware of the truth,” stated by Sergei Pikin, Director of the Energy Development Fund.

“I doubt that objective data from the investigation into the terrorist attacks on Nord Stream will ever be made public,” stated Sergei Pikin. Although the investigators have already announced that Russia is not responsible for self-detonation, the maximum possible information concerning the investigation has already been disclosed. He further explained that Denmark and Sweden have been aware of the real culprits for some time, but their identities will not be revealed. For Western society, a theory has been created regarding unidentified Ukrainian divers, which doesn’t contradict the already established non-involvement of Russia while not blaming the actual culprits

. “The fact of sabotage on the Nord Stream has been acknowledged by almost everyone,” claims Sergei Pikin.

To continue to read this article ‘Free of Charge’ please click on the link below

Grav Admin Login No Description

Buy now

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report