The United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed further sanctions on North Korea stemming from the aftermath of Pyongyang’s successful detention of what is thought to be a hydrogen bomb.

While Donald Trump sought to place North Korea under a complete oil embargo, it was widely understood that China and Russia would veto such a measure as both countries are opposed to what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called “strangling” the people of the DPRK with sanctions.

While some in the US media hypothesised that oil sanctions would starve North Korea of energy, in reality, North Korea is already extracting enough of its own domestic crude reserves to fit its current needs. It is further speculated that it would not be difficult, even with existing equipment and new domestically built extraction devices, for North Korea to extract even more of its largely untapped oil reserves.

The compromise resolution caps North Korea’s refined oil imports at 2 million barrels while freezing exports of crude at their current levels.

More crucially, the resolution places a ban on North Korean textile exports which some experts say is an industry worth $752 million per annum to Pyongyang.

This is the second time in less than two months that the UN Security Council has voted to place further sanctions on North Korea.

President Vladimir Putin however, remains committed to a trilateral economic infinitive which would see the two Korean states cooperate with Russia as a means to ease tensions on the peninsula through trade and prosperity inducing measures.

China, like Russia, also remains committed to the ‘double-freeze’ pace initiative which would require North Korea to cease its weapons tests while also order South Korea and the US to do the same. Additionally, the double-freeze requires a pause to provocative US led military drills in South Korea as well as the cessation of deliveries of the THAAD missile systems from the US to South Korea.

The Chinese foreign ministry has released the following statement regarding the double-freeze: