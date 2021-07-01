Russia Threatens to Bomb NATO Warships as NATO Exercises in Black Sea

The NATO-Ukraine Sea Breeze exercise could ultimately help create the circumstances for real conflict with Russia in the Black Sea Follow RT on The question is: do some elements within the military alliance want it? The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is upholding a 24-year tradition by engaging in a joint naval exercise with Ukraine. The exercise, known as Sea Breeze 21, runs from June 28 through July and will be conducted exclusively in the Black Sea region.

Putin says Russia could have sunk UK warship without starting World War Three

Putin says Russia could have sunk UK warship without starting World War Three MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could have sunk a British warship that it accused of illegally entering its territorial waters without starting World War Three and accused Washington of a role in the “provocation”.

