PressTV domain seized. ICANN weaponised. Is SWIFT next?

The Duran: Episode 1022

Why the U.S. Government Took Down Dozens of Iranian Websites This Week

Why the U.S. Government Took Down Dozens of Iranian Websites This Week

This article is part of the Free Speech Project, a collaboration between Future Tense and the Tech, Law, & Security Program at American University Washington College of Law that examines the ways technology is influencing how we think about speech.

Brokenspine66
Brokenspine66
July 1, 2021

The US DOJ fabricated a crapload of phony fake charges against all those sites and got [fake]warrants to pressure force blackmail ICANN to comply…just like the phony/false FISA court warrants based on total lies…or all those false phony fabricated charges against Julian Assange, that’s why he’s rotting in Jail in the UK. They weaponized their entire corrupt phony Justice System and made it to a total farce.

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
July 1, 2021

Perhaps Alex C could start a channel dedicated to teaching us all how to
avoid these nasty places on the internet.

Lets hope they don’t stop the international synchronised ice dancing display teams.

The same with K9 channels especially the “Wiener Racing”

