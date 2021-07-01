Putin’s Annual Q&A: Hard line on NATO, Black Sea & Zelensky
The Duran: Episode 1023
Western Provocations, Ties With US, & Vaccination: Highlights From Putin’s Annual Q&A Session
Western Provocations, Ties With US, & Vaccination: Highlights From Putin’s Annual Q&A Session
The president responded to dozens of questions from Russians in his annual Q&A session. Although last year’s session was called off due to the pandemic, this year – with COVID-19 vaccines being available – the event once again became possible.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
You don’t get it.
Putin is building the union state with Lukashenko. Would you quit before the biggest triumph of your career, shaping things for decades to come ?
As he said in the Q&A, there are the big russians, the white russians and the small russians. And the big and the white soon will be one. The small ones will follow. A silly clown will not stop that.
With that prospect, would anybody quit ?
Probably not.