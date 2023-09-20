in Latest, Video

Russia strategic victory. Ukraine focus on Bakmut. EU diamond sanctions

117 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia strategic victory. Ukraine focus on Bakmut. EU diamond sanctions
The Duran: Episode 1699

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russian diamonds to come under sanctions?